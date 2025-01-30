UK confirms one avian flu case

Listen to this article

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong

Public health authorities remain on alert following the discovery of influenza A (H5N1) in a person in the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the case on Monday, according to gov.uk, a public sector information website.

Bird-to-human transmission of avian influenza is rare and has only been recorded a small number of times in the UK.

The individual contracted the infection on a farm, where they had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds. However, the risk to the wider public remains very low. The person is currently in good health and has been admitted to a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit.

The birds were infected with the DI.2 genotype, one of the virus strains known to be circulating among birds in the UK this season. This differs from the strains currently affecting mammals and birds in the US, the website said.

Public health permanent secretary, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, on Wednesday said the risk of the virus spreading to Thailand remains low.

Strict measures are being enforced to prevent avian flu infections, and people are advised to consume only well cooked meat. They should also avoid direct contact with livestock.

Any sudden, unexplained mass deaths of poultry must be reported to the nearest livestock office immediately, Dr Opas added.