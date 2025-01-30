Property mogul arrested for assault on Bangkok delivery rider

Police arrive at the house of a property businessman in Bangkok's Hua Mak area after he allegedly assaulted a delivery rider on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Poh Tech Tung Foundation rescue worker Narongdech Thongruangwong's Facebook page)

A well-known property businessman has been arrested and charged after he allegedly dragged a delivery rider into his house at gunpoint and repeatedly assaulted him. The rider was later rescued.

Sirianont Srikureja, 46, president and CEO of a real estate firm, was being detained at Hua Mak police station after he was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting Arthit Noodaeng, 46, and dragging him into his house on Rama 9 Soi 35 in Hua Mak area of Bangkok's Bang Kapi district on Wednesday evening.

The businessman allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill Mr Arthit. Police later came to his rescue after being alerted to the incident.

Mr Arthit said the suspect fired a shot at the door of the house before holding him at gunpoint. The man then repeatedly hit his head and then dragged him inside the house, where he kicked him many times.

The rider said he begged for his life and told the attacker that he had come to pick up an order, but the businessman refused to listen and continued to kick him. Mr Sirianont then brandished five guns, held him by the arms and neck, and threatened to kill him, according to Mr Arthit.

Pol Col Pornthawee Somwong, chief of Hua Mak police station, said on Thursday that police had pressed three charges against Mr Sirianont: assault, illegal detention and firing a gunshot without a sound reason. The officers were investigating who owned the five guns and whether they were legally obtained.

Mr Sirianont’s mother arrived at the police station on Thursday to apply for bail for her son after it was initially rejected on Wednesday night. She prepared 150,000 baht in cash as bail surety.

His mother, whose name was not disclosed, admitted her son often drank alcohol but claimed he was neither hot-tempered nor aggressive.

She said her son told her that a delivery rider came to his house five days ago, claiming he was there to pick up goods. This made him become suspicious of any delivery rider, she said.