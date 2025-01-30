Lawyer Sittra indicted for fraud, first court hearing Feb 7

Listen to this article

Lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd gives a wai to reporters as he and his wife, Patthitta (not pictured) are escorted to the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok, on Nov 8, 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) has indicted high-profile lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd, alias Lawyer Tam, and six associates in connection with a fraud case involving Jatuporn "Madame Oy" Ubonlert, with a court order to repay 111 million baht.

The amount comprises 72 million baht related to a fraudulent online lottery investment application and 39 million baht from scams involving luxury car purchases.

The OAG reported on Friday that it received two investigation files from police on Jan 20, and a committee was formed to review the case due to significant public interest.

In the first case, the charges against Mr Sittra, 44, and his wife Patthitta, 41, include fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit these crimes under the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The second case involves the couple and five other defendants. They were charged with fraud, deception and submitting false documents that could harm others. The alleged crimes took place between Feb 16, 2023, and Feb 6 last year across several locations in Thailand, Hong Kong and France.

According to the OAG, the indictments reflected serious allegations that have led to thorough legal action against all involved parties.

Prosecutors submitted the indictments against the seven defendants to the Criminal Court, which acknowledged the case and scheduled the hearing of their pleas for Feb 7 at 9am.

In November last year, police arrested the celebrity lawyer and his wife on a highway east of Bangkok and charged them with fraud and money laundering in connection with Ms Jatuporn's allegation that she lost 71 million baht to him.

Ms Jatuporn, a native of Nakhon Ratchasima province, reportedly lives with her French husband in France and won a EuroMillions lottery jackpot worth several billion baht there.

Police earlier seized assets worth over 70 million baht, including 28 million baht in cash, a luxury home worth 43 million baht and several high-end vehicles, from Mr Sittra.