Princess Sirindhorn hails Prince Mahidol Award winners

Listen to this article

Professor Tony Hunter received the Prince Mahidol Award for his significant research achievements. (Photo: Prince Mahidol Award Foundation)

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn has expressed her admiration for the two winners of the Prince Mahidol Award for their work which benefits humanity.

As the representative of His Majesty the King, the princess presided over the 2024 Prince Mahidol Award Presentation Ceremony in the Chakri Throne Hall, Grand Palace, on Thursday. She offered a warm, welcoming speech to the two awardees, Professor Tony Hunter and Professor Jonathan P Shepherd.

Prof Hunter — a British-American biologist — won the award in the field of medicine. He is a professor of biology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and an Adjunct Professor at the University of California in the US.

His significant research achievements include discovering tyrosine kinase enzymes and the phosphorylation process. The application of such research has contributed to advancing cancer treatment and research worldwide.

Prof Shepherd won the award in the field of public health. He is an Emeritus Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Director of the Institute for Crime, Security and Justice Innovation at Cardiff University in the UK.

Professor Jonathan P Shepherd (Photo: Prince Mahidol Award Foundation)

His significant achievement was developing and implementing the “Cardiff Model for Violence Prevention," which can prevent and limit or lessen the damage caused by violent crimes. The model is recognised as a vital public health tool for reducing community violence. It has significantly helped to decrease loss of life and property, enhanced quality of life in various communities, and gained acceptance internationally.

“The outstanding work carried out by both laureates has led to significant advancements in the treatment of diseases and the development of public health policies to address problems faced by various countries. Thus, their works are of significant use to all of humanity,” said the princess. “I wish on this momentous occasion to express my heartfelt admiration to the two laureates of the Prince Mahidol Award for the year 2024 for their most consequential accomplishments.”

Prof Shepherd said the award represented the late Prince Mahidol, who greatly developed Thai medicine and public health. It is a miracle when one person can create a great change to benefit all people, he said.

Prof Hunter said he was greatly surprised to receive the award, which he said can inspire young people to work for the benefit of others.

The 2024 award had 73 nominees from 29 countries. In the past 32 years, the Prince Mahidol Award has been conferred on 96 individuals, groups of individuals and institutions, including four Thai nationals. Each award consists of a medal, a certificate, and US$100,000 (3.3 million baht).