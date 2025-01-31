New unit to curb exploitation

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has established a special task force to prevent unauthorised entities from deceiving the public.

The initiative aims to implement stringent measures to prevent future exploitation and economic damage.

DBD director-general Auramon Supthaweethum said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisanpang had directed the department to clarify the government's response to recent reports that a Facebook user lost over 1.2 million baht to a call centre gang.

The funds were diverted into a corporate bank account suspected to be a mule account, Ms Auramon said.

To prevent similar cases in the future, the DBD is reinforcing cooperation with law enforcement agencies to prosecute offenders, she said.

She said that DBD deputy director-general Jitakorn Wongkhatekorn had outlined its key functions.

One of them is ensuring the compulsory submission of documentation for an additional layer of security during corporate registrations or address changes.

The documentation must prove that a land owner consents to having his or her property leased by a business.

Another measure involves the development of an online verification system that enables the public to check whether their property is being used as a business address without their knowledge or consent.

This system is expected to be operational within two weeks.

In addition, the department will work with Thailand Post to verify registered business locations via the use of Google Maps data for transparency.

Meanwhile, corporate registrations with incorrect addresses will be marked as "invalid" and may be referred to police for legal action.

Measures will be underway to prevent individuals linked to financial crimes from registering businesses. This is done in collaboration with the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

Furthermore, enforcement of the law against fraudulent corporate registrations will be strengthened, with penalties including fines and imprisonment for submitting false information.