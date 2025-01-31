Anutin vows action over data breach

The government will take legal action against a group of online gamers who used personal information illegally obtained from the civil registration system to hunt down and attack other gamers, according to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin was referring to a group called "Oreo", which is made up of gamers who play FiveM online.

According to a Facebook post by E-Sor Khayee Khao, one of the group's members claimed to be able to access the government database and find personal information about the group's rivals, which members would then use to attack or harass the victims.

The post claimed the member was able to do so because his girlfriend is the daughter of a police officer.

It also said the group had also posted a video of the assault of a rival gamer online before calling on the authorities to look into the alleged breach of personal data.

Mr Anutin said the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society will look into the matter.

When asked to comment on the claim that the group was able to access confidential information by abusing the credentials of a police officer, Mr Anutin said that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, regardless of who they are.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul assured that personal information in the civil registration database is confidential and no unauthorised access is allowed.

Pol Col Kiattisak Mitprasart, chief of Khlong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani, said that police had summoned the group's leader, who is only identified as Ta, to acknowledge a charge of assault after police acquired a video of him beating up a man with a baseball bat.