Drug operation kicks off

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presides over the launch of the 'Seal Stop Safe' anti-drug operation in 51 border districts with the goal of stamping out drug problems in those areas within six months. Chanat Katanyu

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra officially launched the anti-drug operation "Seal Stop Safe" yesterday, aiming to combat drug trafficking in 51 border districts across 14 provinces.

The initiative, set to run from February to July, is expected to yield significant improvements in curbing the drug scourge within six months.

Speaking at the launch event at the Santimaitri Building at Government House, Ms Paetongtarn emphasised the government's commitment to drug prevention and suppression.

"Our government highly emphasises its drug policy," she said. "Narcotics have hindered the potential of so many people, and if we end this problem, the full potential of Thais can be restored."

The operation involves 76 police stations and integrates military forces and other authorities to strengthen border security and prevent illegal drugs from entering the country.

Ms Paetongtarn assured that government support, including welfare benefits, would be provided to officials on the front lines.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai highlighted the urgency of the issue, noting that Thailand's borders have many entry points for drug trafficking.

"Border officials alone cannot cover every natural crossing. This operation strengthens our drug prevention measures, and if no significant improvement is observed within six months, stricter protocols will be enforced," said Mr Phumtham, who also serves as the defence minister.

National police chief Kittharath Punpetch said police would coordinate closely with military forces and set up checkpoints in vulnerable areas.

Army chief-of-staff Gen Phana Khlaeoplotthuk elaborated on the military's role, revealing plans to enhance border patrols, increase the number of checkpoints in those areas and deploy advanced surveillance equipment such as drones and portable X-ray scanners.