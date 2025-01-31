Police to auction station building at fire-sale price

An image of Klangdong police station's administrative building set to be auctioned off at a starting price of 18,800 baht. Klangdong Police Station

An old building at Klangdong Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima is set to go under the hammer at a starting price of 18,800 baht.

News about the planned auction has been shared widely among netizens startled by the low starting price.

The station has announced via online channels that an auction will be called to sell its unused, two-storey administrative building with a concrete lower floor and a wooden upper floor.

The empty building, located on public land behind a new 22-million-baht administrative building which recently opened, will be put up for auction on Feb 10, according to the announcement.

Interested bidders must register between 9am and 9.50am before the auction gets underway at 10am, or after officials have finished examining the registration documents of all bidders.

Pol Lt Auychai Promwong, chief inspector at Klangdong police station, reportedly took prospective bidders on a tour of the building.

Regulations require the successful bidder to dismantle the old building, take possession of and move away all the building materials as well as tidy the landscape at the dismantled site.

Prawit Warathanawat, a potential bidder, said some building materials, such as iron bars in the detention cells, aluminium door frames and stainless steel bannisters, were of saleable value.

He said he was attracted because of the low starting price.

However, he was concerned about where he can discard building materials that cannot be sold.

Klangdong is one of four police stations under the jurisdiction of the Pak Chong district police.