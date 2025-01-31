Premier to air monthly updates

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make a national broadcast once a month to communicate her thoughts about government affairs directly to the people, said government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The pre-recorded programme Empowering Thais is set to debut on Sunday from 8am to 8.30am on the state-run NBT HD2 digital channel, radio networks operated by the Public Relations Department and state-owned social media channels.

The programme is called Okat Thai Kub Nayok Paetongtarn in Thai. It will be aired on the first Sunday of every month.

Mr Jirayu said the prime minister will speak generally about government policies being implemented and the direction in which the country is heading.

She will also touch on directives issued to various agencies as the head of the administration.

The spokesman said the programme will serve as a direct communication channel with the people. It will shed light on solutions to problems and how the country's development is being carried out.

Ms Paetongtarn will deliver a summary of both her and her government's work.

In the inaugural programme, the premier will provide an update on her work over the past three months in office.

She is set to share her experience of taking part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this month and discuss progress on key policies such as the Ban Puea Kon Thai (Houses for Thais) project, a government-supported housing initiative, and the one-district-one-scholarship programme.

She will also address how agencies are doing their part in tackling the problem of PM2.5 microdust pollution.

Ms Paetongtarn's father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, said the programme would be useful as people would be keen to hear directly from the prime minister.

The government needs a broadcast channel to convey its thoughts and explain how it is keeping up with the business of running the country, he said.