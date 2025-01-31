Job plan for refugees deemed 'unfeasible'

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai disapproves of Fair Party list-MP Kannavee Suebsang's proposal to provide jobs to refugees, saying it is unfeasible.

Mr Phumtham yesterday addressed concerns about the impact of the United States' decision to cut funding for hospitals at nine refugee camps located along the border of Thailand and Myanmar.

He said that the Thai government is also affected by this decision as Thailand has been actively assisting refugees, adding that the responsibility for this issue lies primarily with the International Rescue Committee and the United Nations.

According to Mr Phumtham, the UN has announced plans to negotiate with US President Donald Trump about the matter within the next three months while the Thai government will continue to provide support within its capabilities.

Regarding the proposal by Mr Kannavee to allow refugees to work legally in Thailand, the minister acknowledged that the idea was well-intended but questioned its feasibility.

He suggested that implementing such a policy would place a significant burden on Thai citizens and questioned whether the public was prepared to accept this responsibility.

In the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Mr Kannavee raised concerns about the impact of Mr Trump's "Trump 2.0" policy changes on diversity, equality and integration.

He noted that the policy shift has led to funding cuts for international aid organisations supporting the nine refugee camps in Thailand, affecting access to medical care.

Mr Kannavee warned that if assistance is further reduced, over 80,000 Myanmar refugees in these camps might be forced to leave, affecting Thai citizens as well.

The MP proposed the government allow refugees to work temporarily in Thailand under the Immigration Act BE 2522, which would enable them to sustain themselves and contribute to the economy through taxes. He suggested they be allowed to work in Thailand until a long-term solution is found.

"We must turn burden into power and obtain a key role on the international stage for Thailand," said Mr Kannavee.