Patients evacuated amid Ubon Ratchathani hospital fire

Listen to this article

Smoke billows out from a building at Detudom Hospital in Det Udom district of Ubon Ratchathani on Friday evening, forcing staff to evacuate patients. The fire was later brought under control at about 5.30pm. (Photo: Ruam Duai Chuai Kan rescue team Facebook page)

A fire erupted at a hospital building in Det Udom district of Ubon Ratchathani, prompting staff to evacuate patients on Friday as firefighters battled smoke and flames.

Det Udom police said the fire at the state-run Detudom Hospital broke out on the third floor of Building 3, where an ear, nose and throat treatment unit is located.

Black smoke was seen billowing from the building on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road, but staff of the 437-bed hospital managed to safely evacuate patients, police said.

Fire trucks and firefighters were deployed to douse the flames.

At about 5.30pm, the Ubon Ratchathani municipality reported that firefighters had initially managed to bring the blaze under control.

No details on injuries or damage were immediately available. The cause of the fire was being investigated.