5 Thai hostages safe

Thai Ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya, middle, poses with the five Thai hostages released from Gaza on Thursday after being held for 15 months. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The status of the last remaining Thai hostage in Gaza remains unconfirmed despite the release of five other Thai hostages, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa assured that the government is doing everything possible to secure the release of the hostage -- Nattapong Pinta from Phrae province.

He said that the Israeli foreign minister called to congratulate him on the release of the five Thai hostages and discussed efforts to secure Mr Nattapong's release and repatriate the bodies of dead Thai hostages.

"Based on available information and discussions with other countries, we cannot yet confirm his status," Mr Maris said.

"Everyone involved is determined to bring him home, and we will not stop until he is released."

He added that the Israeli foreign minister specifically mentioned Mr Nattapong by name, indicating the importance Israel places on the matter.

Several nations, including Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the US, and Israel, have expressed support for Thailand and played key roles in securing the hostages' release.

"We sincerely thank these countries for their efforts," Mr Maris said.

He will travel to Israel tomorrow to meet the freed hostages and oversee their return to Thailand.

According to the MFA, the five Thais -- Watchara Sriaou, Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Surasak Rumnao, and Bannawat Saethao -- are currently receiving medical treatment in an Israeli hospital.

In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her relief, saying she was "elated" at confirmation from the Thai ambassador in Israel that five nationals had been freed from Gaza.

"The Thai government, along with everyone in Thailand, has long awaited this moment. We deeply appreciate the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey, the US, and other friendly nations, as well as the ICRC, and thank Israel for facilitating their return.

"I have instructed Thai agencies to work closely with Israeli authorities to ensure their swift and safe journey home.

"I remain hopeful that the last Thai hostage will also be released soon," the Prime Minister said.

MFA spokesman Nikorndej Balankura confirmed that the five released hostages were taken to an Israeli hospital for medical checks after 15 months held in captivity by Hamas.

Thai embassy officials in Tel Aviv have contacted their families with the news.

The Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, resulted in the deaths of 46 Thai workers and 31 abductions.

Two of the hostages were later confirmed dead, while 23 were freed by the end of that year.

With the latest release, the total number of freed Thai hostages now stands at 28.

The Israeli Embassy in Thailand also issued a press release about the release of the five Thai hostages.

The embassy also confirmed that the five Thais had been handed over to Israel and were in the process of being transferred to safety.

The embassy also said that the released Thai hostages would receive medical support and assistance from Israeli medical teams.

The embassy said the five Thais would be transferred to treatment centres in Israel for initial medical care for all their needs.

"Since the outbreak of the war, Israel has done everything in its power to free both Israeli and foreign national hostages.

"We are pleased that the release of the Thai hostages is possible at this time," it said.

The embassy added that Israel would also continue to support the Thai victims and the families of those affected by the Oct 7 massacre and the war that followed.

"I am very happy to see the five Thai nationals returning today from Hamas's captivity. Our thoughts remain with the families of those still being held hostage in Gaza, and we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to securing their freedom," Orna Sagiv, the Israeli Ambassador, said in the statement.