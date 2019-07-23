Pheu Thai launches 'Pheu Thai Plus' group

Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornwiwat (left) announced the Pheu Thai Plus group on Tuesday. (File photo)

The opposition Pheu Thai Party has launched a new political group, "Pheu Thai Plus", which it says brings members of three generations together to work together for the public good.

New Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornwiwat and party key figures publicly launched Pheu Thai Plus on Tuesday.

Julaphan Amornwiwat is chairman of the new group and Trirat Sirichantharopas is secretary-general. Both were present at the news conference.

Mr Sompong said the Pheu Thai Party comprises three generations - heavyweight, middle and new members. These generations will work together within the Pheu Thai Plus group.

To mark His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28, the group plans a volunteer activity, khuen khlong suay langban (returning beautiful canals), collecting trash from canals, the party leader said.

During the five years, government leaders had never thought of bringing in technology to cope with global changes, Mr Sompong said. But his party gave emphasis to the technology and capable people.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Anudit Nakhonthap said the Pheu Thai Plus group will work closely with the Pheu Thai Party. They will strengthen each other, he explained.

Mr Julaphan said talks on the formation of the group began before the general election. New generation members from the dissolved Thai Raksa Chart party will join his group in working for the public.

Pheu Thai won the most House seats in the March 24 election, 136 electorate MPs.



