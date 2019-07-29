Section
Naruemon tipped to be govt spokeswoman
Thailand
Politics

published : 29 Jul 2019 at 14:22

writer: Online Reporters

Naruemon Pinyosinwat of the Palang Pracharath Party is expected to be announced as the government spokeswoman in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The government will appoint spokespersons on Tuesday, with Naruemon Pinyasinnawat strongly tipped to lead the team.

Ms Naruemon, a party-list MP from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), on Monday confirmed that she had been approached by officials working for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for the position, Thai Post reported.

She said she had resigned as a PPRP MP in preparation for assuming the new post.

Gen Prayut will lead a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and the names of the government spokespersons will be announced.

Gen Prayut and officials close to him have not talked openly about the move but the pictures of Ms Naruemon have been widely circulated in the PPRP Line group.

Ms Naruemon was a lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration before she turned from from the academic world to politics.

