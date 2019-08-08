Songklod: Small parties will remain in Prayut coalition

Representatives of 10 small political parties confirm their intention to join the Prayut coalition government in Bangkok, in June. (File photo by Patipat Janthong)

The leader of a small coalition party confirmed on Thursday the group of 10 small parties remain loyal to the Prayut Chan-o-cha coalition government, despite one party leader's threat to withdraw.

Maj Gen Songklod Thiprat, list MP and leader of the Thai Nation Power Party, said the 10 small parties confirmed their previous resolution to be part of the coalition.

He believed that Thai Civilised Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintaranont's announced intention to leave the coalition and serve as an independent opposition reflected the man's hurt feelings.

However, personal feelings had nothing to do with the small political parties' previous resolution not to demand any political positions from the government. Prime Minister Prayut would have to voluntarily offer a position.

"I will talk to brother Mongkolkit. I believe it was an expression of personal hurt, not an intention to divide the small parties or bargain for seats, especially the chairs of House committees. I don't think he put personal gain over the public interest," Maj Gen Songklod said.

Mr Mongkolkit said this week that five of the 10-small-party bloc, each with one MP, would withdraw from the coalition because they felt uneasy having to agree that everything the government does is right.

The coalition has 254 House seats. If five small parties withdraw, it would have 249 votes. The opposition commands 246 votes in the House.