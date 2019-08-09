Govt open to talks with small parties

Capt Thamanat Prompow

Plans are in place for talks between the government and smaller coalition parties to ensure coalition unity, said the government's coordinator of small parties, Capt Thamanat Prompow.

The plan came after the leader of Thai Civilised Party, Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, announced he is withdrawing from the coalition.

Capt Thamanat said that Mr Mongkolkit's announcement does not affect the rest of the Thai Civilised Party and must have stemmed from a disagreement.

"The government's stability is unlikely to be affected, but the smaller parties' voices must also be heard," said Capt Thamanat.

Anyone who had entered into an agreement with Mr Mongkolkit must honour their promises, he said, adding that the government would meet with him to prevent his party's withdrawal.

Rawee Maschamadol, MP and leader of New Palang Dharma Party, agreed the concerns of 10 smaller parties need to be heard.

"If we were to look at MP numbers alone, we are not far behind the Chartthaipattana Party -- the only difference is that they have two ministers in the cabinet, while we don't," he said.

Pichet Sathirachawal, leader of the Thai People Justice Party, also pushed for talks with the government. "Otherwise, at least seven parties are ready to form an independent opposition," he warned.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, a core member of the Palang Pracharath Party, said the government is ready to hold further talks to accommodate smaller coalition members.

Maj Gen Songklod Thiprat, leader of the Thai Nation Power Party, on Thursday blamed Mr Mongkolkit's announcement on "hurt feelings", adding it does not necessarily reflect the will of other smaller parties.

Mr Mongkolkit had said earlier in the week that at least five of the 10 smaller coalition members -- each with one MP -- are planning to leave because they felt "uneasy".

The coalition commands a total 254 seats in the House, while the opposition has 246 seats.

Losing smaller parties' support would make the razor-thin margin even thinner.