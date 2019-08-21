MP told to explain cop spat

Sira Jenjaka

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday declined to punish a Bangkok MP from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) who was caught scolding a police officer in Phuket.

Gen Prayut said the party had asked Sira Jenjaka to explain himself after he apologised for his actions.

The premier said his behaviour may have stemmed from a misunderstanding, and there was no need for him to take it up with the MP.

Mr Sira drew heavy criticism on social media after he was caught in a video clip lashing out at a senior police officer in Phuket on Monday.

The Bangkok MP was visiting Phuket to press local authorities to prosecute the owner of a condominium project which he alleged had broken the law as it was constructed on land whose ownership was revoked by the court.

In the widely shared video clip, Mr Sira also vented his frustration at the police for not having met him at his hotel to take care of him.

Last week, Mr Sira claimed he had received a message that two people had already died as a result of speaking out about the project, which the MP said was owned by a high-ranking retired police officer.

Gen Prayut said on Tuesday the MP should wait for police to investigate before demanding anyone be arrested in the condo case.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who was recently appointed as the PPRP's chief strategist, insisted the incident was a personal matter and had not hurt the party's image.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow said the PPRP has no policy on MPs addressing problems outside of their constituencies.