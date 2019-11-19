EC repeats demand for more documents from Future Forward

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit answers questions from reporters. The Election Commission on Tuesday repeated its demand for more documents from the FFP in its investigation into loans he made to the party totalling more than 100 million baht.

The Election Commission has repeated its demand for additional documents from the Future Forward for its probe into leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's loans to the party he founded.

EC members had resolved unanimously to repeat the demand, the commission's office announced on Tuesday, because the party had failed to provide some documents that were required for the investigation.

The documents were demanded to ensure fairness for all involved, the office stated.

The inquiry is in response to activist Srisuwan Janya's request in May that the EC to investigate Mr Thanathorn's loans, totalling more than 100 million baht, to his party. He cited laws he said allowed political parties to raise funds or receive donations for internal use and limited each donation to a maximum 10 million baht.

If found guilty by a court, Mr Thanathorn could face up to five years in prison and be stripped of his election rights for five years.

Mr Thanathorn said earlier that he lent money to his party to fund its campaign for the March 24 general election because the FFP was unable to raise enough money in the short time since its establishment in October last year.

On Monday Mr Thanathorn filed a lawsuit with the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases against all seven election commissioners, accusing them of rushing into forwarding the V-Luck Media shareholding case against him to the Constitutional Court before the investigation was completed.

Mr Thanathorn is accused of registering his candidacy for the March 24 election while still holding shares in a media company in breach of election law.

The Constitutional Court is due to deliver its ruling on Wednesday.