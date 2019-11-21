Activist Veera files complaint against Pareena's landholding

Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, files a complaint at Chom Bung police station against Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt over her landholdings in Ratchaburi. (Photo by Saichon Ochkajon)

RATCHABURI: Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, has filed a police complaint against Palang Pracharath Party MP Pareena Kraikupt over her landholdings in the province.

The veteran activist lodged the complaint at the Chom Bung police station in Chom Bung district where Ms Pareena holds 1,706 rai of land.

Mr Veera accused the MP of illegally possessing land which encroaches on protected forest and which also falls within a land reform zone.

According to the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, an eligible family can only occupy a 50-rai plot in a land reform zone and it can only be used for agriculture. This land cannot be sold, though it can be passed down through families.

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry said earlier that Ms Pareena's land came under Por Bor Tor 5 title and had no clear boundaries. A survey was underway to demarcate her land.

In her mandatory asset declaration to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Ms Pareena reported owning 76 plots, 58 of which were later found to be Por Bor Tor 5 land, or "no man's land".

The 58 blocks cover a total of 1,706 rai in Moo 6 of tambon Rang Bao in Ratchaburi's Chom Bung district, and 1,000 rai of it is occupied by her Khao Son chicken farm.

Ms Pareena said she acquired the land before some of it was declared part of a land reform zone.

On Thursday, Mr Veera produced what he said was documentary evidence disproving Ms Pareena's claim to land ownership rights.

The evidence includes aerial photos of Ms Pareena's land, statements made by Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow about the land, and background information about the land's status provided by high-ranking officials.