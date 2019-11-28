S44 panel vote sparks walkout

The House of Representatives was thrown into turmoil on Wednesday after both sides were locked in conflict over voting for a panel to study the effects of orders issued under Section 44.

The House voted 234 to 230 in support of the panel, which was proposed by Future Forward Party's secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

The government whip, however, invoked parliament regulation No.85 to call for a new vote, prompting protest from the opposition. Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said he was complying with the regulation.

Pichet Chuamuangpan, Pheu Thai Party MP for Chiang Rai, asked the House to check the quorum.

Only 92 MPs were present after an opposition walkout, which fell well short of at least 250 MPs required to be present for a House meeting to proceed.

Mr Chuan adjourned the meeting and conflicts over the motion are expected to be ironed out today.