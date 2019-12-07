Govt looks to bring minnow under its wing

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta admitted on Friday the New Economics Party (NEP) has been informally approached to join the coalition government.

His revelation came after four NEP MPs stayed behind in the House session on Wednesday after opposition MPs staged a walk-out to prevent a new vote on a motion to set up a panel to scrutinise Section 44.

Mr Buddhipongse said informal talks have been held on the prospect of the NEP coming under the government's wing and it was up to the opposition party to decide.

According to the minister, the fact that four NEP MPs did not join the walk-out was a good signal.

Mr Buddhipongse said he was assigned by the prime minister to coordinate the government whips and make sure that House sessions and crucial votes did not face challenges from the opposition bloc.

He said Sathit Pitutecha from the Democrat Party, Atirat Ratanasate from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and Chada Thaiset from the Bhumjaithai Party would now join the whips for better coordination.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted yesterday he has no plans to reshuffle the cabinet and had not threatened to dissolve the House if a lack of a quorum happens too often.

Gen Prayut said he had simply enquired how House dissolutions were done in the past.

Asked if the government needed the NEP to boost its stability, the prime minister said: "If they are interested [in joining the government] they're welcome. It's something the parties will have to talk about."

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon declined to comment on the matter.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party also refused to discuss speculation, saying his party had not approached the NEP to join the government.

Future Forward Party (FFP) secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul yesterday expressed disappointment with the FFP MPs who failed to respect the party's decision and policy. The Pheu Thai Party also set up a fact-finding panel to look into the incident in which three of its MPs failed to toe the opposition line.

Apart from the four NEP MPs, three Pheu Thai MPs, two from the FFP, and one from the Prachachart Party remained in the chamber despite the walk-out on the crucial House meeting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong yesterday called on government whips to separate government-sponsored motions from those initiated by MPs.

He said he agreed that MPs should vote as urged by whips if the draft laws or motions are proposed by the government and are crucial.

If the motions are sponsored by MPs, the MPs should be allowed to vote as they see fit but the whips should screen those motions before they are put on the House agenda, he said.