FFP boss didn't dodge draft: Apirat

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Future Forward Party leader. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong confirmed on Tuesday that Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit underwent military conscription after reports spread online he used a fake Sor Dor 9 military form.

Gen Apirat said the army had looked into the reports about the fake military document and found them to be entirely false. He said Mr Thanathorn had fulfilled his military commitments.



"The army doesn't have a conflict with politicians. We've examined reports about the fake document involving Mr Thanathorn and can confirm that the reports are false. Mr Thanathorn has completed the drafting process," he said.

A Sor Dor 9 notice is issued to every 17-year-old male informing him that he is on the reserve list and must report and confirm his identity. Then, aged 21, he must report for the drafting process. A fake Sor Dor 9 suggests draft-dodging.



The reports come as the FFP is drumming up public support to abolish compulsory military conscription and switch to voluntary military service.



Mr Thanathorn took to Facebook to dismiss the reports as false, saying he reported for military service even though he disagreed with military conscription.