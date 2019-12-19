Prayut says he's not fretting at censure move

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosts a luncheon for the Government House press corps on Wednesday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted he is free of worries about the no-confidence motion the opposition is filing against the government, which he said remains firmly united.

Speaking at a lunch he and other key ministers had with reporters on Wednesday, Gen Prayut said he is prepared for the censure debate.

"Every issue can be explained because I am running the country in good faith," he said.

People were eager to see politics handled in a constructive manner. The government is tasked with pushing for all-around reforms, which need the help of everyone to materialise, the premier said.

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party said this week said the no-confidence motion will be presented to Parliament president Chuan Leekpai between Jan 6 and 10.

Pheu Thai heavyweight Chalerm Ubumrung, who chairs Pheu Thai's new committee on special affairs, said four ministers initially will be targeted for censure although a couple more ministers will be added to the list later.

The four are Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PMs Wissanu Krea-ngam and Somkid Jatusripitak, and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai, Mr Chalerm said.

Mr Wissanu said there was still time for him to prepare for the censure debate and that "it's not at all unexpected".

Opposition Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves said he was disappointed the censure targets did not include Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who has important roles in the government.

However, he said more targets could be added. He would check with fellow opposition parties to see if they had enough information to grill Gen Prawit.

On Wednesday, Gen Prayut said the government is made up of 18 parties, an unprecedented number.

Despite what the critics labelled as a fractious coalition sitting on a marginally thin majority, the prime minister maintained the government parties were united and would survive the censure debate because they could talk things through.

"We serve a common goal, which is national interest," he said.

The cabinet would not disintegrate as long as he remains in power, Gen Prayut said.

The premier also denied the government was imposing new property and housing taxes because it was in financial dire straits.

He said the government has managed to keep the budget spending under control for many years since the May 2014 coup. "Money isn't the problem. It's a matter of managing it right," Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister added the idea behind taxing people for their unused and commercially developed land and houses -- a measure earmarked for introduction next year -- was not intended to help the rich at the expense of the middle class or poor residents who own few houses and land.