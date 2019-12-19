One cuffed as FFP hit by fallout over rally

Thousands of people join a "flash mob" on a Pathumwan Skywalk on Saturday to support the Future Forward Party. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has announced that one person has been arrested over a derogatory reference to the monarchy made during an anti-government protest last weekend.

Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta declined to release the suspect's identity, saying only that police had made an arrest. Citing sensitivity surrounding the issue, he said disclosing details of the case could disrupt the investigation.

Mr Buddhipongse, who also heads the government's anti-fake news centre, said pictures were circulated on social media of a person holding up a placard adorned with a message deemed insulting to the higher institution during the "flash mob" led by Future Forward Party executives on a Pathumwan Skywalk in central Bangkok. The picture appeared on the person's Facebook account and drew responses from friends.

The minister said the message was hurtful to the feelings of the Thai people. The authorities are collecting evidence to seek prosecution of the person, who reportedly has since been fired from a broadcasting company.

Mr Buddhipgse said he would make a public announcement on the case when more information became available. "No one can stand this kind of unwarranted act. I can't," he said.

Meanwhile, FFP spokeswoman Pannika Wanich slammed the minister for announcing the arrest without divulging who had been charged, what they had been charged with, and where he or she is being held.

Activist Srisuwan Janya petitioned the Election Commission (EC) to investigate FFP leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and Ms Pannika for leading the flash mob outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Rama I Road.

Mr Srisuwan said the gathering had caused a disturbance and threatened public peace and order. He also accused the three party executives of violating the Political Parties Act, which is punishable by party dissolution.

He said the gathering was responsible for holding up traffic in the area, while organisers failed to obtain advance permission to stage the event as required by law.

As MPs, FFP executives should raise their public grievances in parliament instead of organising street gatherings, the activist said.