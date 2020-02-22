MPs unfazed, sharpen claws

The 65 MPs of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party (FFP) will carry on their mission to grill six ministers, while the party's banned executives prepare to hold an "off-parliament" censure debate.

"The party dissolution will have no impact on the debate, though the no-confidence motion will lose some colour," opposition chief whip Sutin Klungsang told the Bangkok Post on Friday.

He was referring to FFP heavyweights like former party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and its former spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, who have been magnets for the public.

They are among the 16 executives stripped of their political rights for 10 years after the Constitutional Court ruled the loan deal FFP made with its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was illegitimate.

However, the party executives remain unfazed, saying they will continue their political work outside parliament.

Mr Sutin said he has learned that FFP MPs will have Ms Pannika "speak on some important issues" in an "off-parliament" debate that will be conducted alongside the debate in parliament, which kicks off on Monday.

The ministers being targeted are Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, his deputies Prawit Wongsuwon and Wissanu Krea-ngam, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow.

The ruling party's chief strategist, Gen Prawit, said victory was certain as the coalition has the majority in parliament. He will be chairing a meeting today to prepare for the debate.

Separately, Mr Thanathorn set up the Future Forward Movement after FFP was dissolved. The new entity will work with FFP MPs to push forward what he calls a "progressive agenda".

Mr Thanathorn, who is heir to an auto-parts business, said the new entity's mission is to convince the public of the need to amend the charter, build a welfare state and reform the armed forces so it stays out of politics.