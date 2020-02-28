Pheu Thai tries to mend fences with Future Forward

MPs of the disbanded Future Forward Party thank supporters after the no-confidence votes against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and three other cabinet ministers in Parliament on Friday. (Photo from @RangsimanRome Twitter account)

The Pheu Thai Party has apologised to the Future Forward Party (FFP) for leaving the banned party not enough time to grill targeted cabinet ministers.

Opposition whip chief Suthin Klangsaeng offered an apology to FFP, who fumed at the end of the censure debate on Thursday night after Pheu Thai MPs left them with no time to debate on the performances of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda. The coalition whip also did not agree to extend the time.

The two ministers eventually were untouched during the debate that ended on Thursday night.

Secretary-general of the dissolved FFP Piyabutr Saengkanokkul questioned whether Pheu Thai's move was intentional to leave the two ministers untouched.

Mr Suthin said on Friday Pheu Thai had "miscalculated" the time allotted to opposition parties and claimed FFP had forgiven it. The MP for Maha Sarakham denied Pheu Thai MPs had used the delay tactic to protect Gen Prawit and Gen Anupong.

The spat between Pheu Thai and FFP led to their different stances on the voting day on Friday. Pheu Thai and other opposition allies boycotted the vote after a request to extend time for the censure debate had been rejected by acting House Speaker Supachai Phosu. But MPs of the banned FFP joined the vote against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five other ministers, including Gen Prawit and Gen Anupong.

"We voted today to perform our duty as representatives of the people," Pita Limjaroenrat of FFP tweeted on Friday.