PM launches new push for public input

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha talks to representatives from various groups in the Thai Khu Fa Building at Government House as he launches a new campaign to gather direct input from those affected by economic woes. (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met representatives from the agriculture, business and civil sectors to listen to their grievances under the newly-launched "Have Problems, Consult the Prime Minister" campaign at Government House on Thursday.

Gen Prayut said the campaign was his own initiative and intended to give himself more opportunity to hear the problems of various groups which have been struggling because of the global economic slowdown and the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government is trying to ease the plight of people from all walks of life, the prime minister said, adding the campaign is a means of gathering direct input from the public, so the government can roll out more effective measures to tackle the root causes of their problems.

"The government has the public's best interests at heart. The information we glean from the discussions will help the government better understand specific details of problems facing each group,'' Gen Prayut said.

He said that state agencies have already taken measures to help farmers and small-and-medium sized enterprises, and the government will also come up with additional relief packages that will respond more directly to their respective needs.

"The government will not let the economic slowdown stand in the way of national progress, and we are ready to take care of all Thais so they can move forward,'' the prime minister said.