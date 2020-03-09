Pita takes helm of new party in wake of FFP demise

Pita: 'Progressive agenda'

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the remaining MPs of the defunct Future Forward Party (FFP), says he is moving to the Move Forward Party with 54 other MPs.

Mr Pita said the application for the Move Forward Party will take place next week.

"All of the remaining MPs remain committed to the ideology of the disbanded FFP. Rest assured that our new home has the same heart. We will stand by people and democracy and oppose [policies of] the defunct National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO). We will continue to push for a progressive agenda," he said.

Mr Pita said he is now taking the helm of the remaining MPs while Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn is serving as a spokesman temporarily as the application for the Move Forward Party is due next week.

Mr Pita denied any involvement by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former FFP leader, and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the former FFP secretary-general in the Move Forward Party.

"The new party's ideology remains unchanged. However, don't forget that we [MPs] have been working together for 1-2 years. Accordingly, we are independent [of the dissolved FFP] in terms of our policies, journey, and decision-making," he said.

Asked by foreign media about the name of the new party, Mr Pita said "move forward" will be the shared ideology because they all took part in developing policies and ideologies of the disbanded FFP.

"That is the reason why we joined the party and remain here. Definitely, different paths and mechanisms. Absolutely, no influence over one another. That will be the way forward for us. We will focus on our journey," he said.

Asked about how to finance political activities, Mr Pita assured the public the Move Forward Party will not "borrow watches from friends". Mr Pita also urged the political environment in Thailand to support new entrants and public participation.

Election Commission secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma said on Saturday that a little-known political party with no MPs, the Phueng Luang Party, had registered a change of name to Kao Klai Party.

In a separate development, former Pheu Thai executive Ladawan Wongsriwong used the occasion of International Women's Day to announce the setting up a new party, "Samerpak" (Equality), which she will this week register with the Election Commission.

On Wednesday, she announced her resignation from Pheu Thai Party. She said that over her 28 years in political field, she was able to have a role for only 11 years, as she was banned from politics with other Thai Rak Thai Party executives. She has been out of political positions for 17 years in total, but said she now wants to re-enter politics.