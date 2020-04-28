Uttama gets thumbs up from Somkid

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak on Monday defended the performance of Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana following news reports he is under pressure to step down as the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) chief to make way for leadership changes ahead of a cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Somkid said Mr Uttama and other cabinet ministers including Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong and Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Minister Suvit Maesincee were doing their jobs to help alleviate economic hardship brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The country is facing a crisis and it's time to stay united and work to get through it. It's not time to talk about power," he said.

But Mr Somkid said he had no position in the PPRP, the core coalition party, and his comments were in response to media reports about the power struggle within the party. The deputy premier also said he doubted such media reports had any basis.

Mr Uttama and Mr Sontirat are reportedly under pressure to resign as the PPRP's leader and secretary-general, respectively, to pave the way for changes to the party executives ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle in June. It was reported that some party executives were also being pressed to step down.

Mr Uttama on Monday said he was here to work and his priority was to cushion the economic blow for those affected by the pandemic. He admitted there were talks about changes within the party, saying he had learnt some party executives had been asked to resign, although he had not been contacted.

"I'm ready to talk actually, but today it's not time to discuss internal changes in the party. I'd rather focus on my work," said Mr Uttama.

He also assured the public the issue would not affect the government's Covid-19 policy.

"I'll do my work fully and make sure people are looked after. The country comes first," said Mr Uttama.

It is rumoured Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP's chief strategist, will take the party's helm if Mr Uttama resigns. Gen Prawit was also tipped to take the post of interior minister in the cabinet reshuffle.

Gen Prawit on Monday declined to comment on the matter.