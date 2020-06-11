Party breakaway 'won't hurt unity'

Pheu Thai faction to go it alone, execs say

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, chief strategist of the Pheu Thai Party.

The breakaway of key members from the main opposition Pheu Thai Party won't affect party unity, say key party figures.

Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat, the party's chief strategist, Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, and chief opposition whip, Sutin Klungsang, on Wednesday called a press briefing to play down concerns of deepening rifts in Pheu Thai.

The breakway faction including former party secretary-general, Phumtham Wechayachai, are forming the so-called "Care" group, which is expected to grow into a fully-fledged political party before the next election.

The group is believed to be setting its sights on contesting the next poll and capturing party list and constituency seats. Pheu Thai failed to win list seats in last year's polls due to new election rules.

The group consists of high-calibre politicians including Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, Prommin Lertsuridej and Surapong Suebwonglee, all of whom were executives of the Thai Rak Thai Party, dissolved in 2007 because of electoral fraud.

Care's inception, however, met with a hostile reception from some Pheu Thai members at a party meeting on Tuesday. The group was accused of branding Pheu Thai as a party people can no longer depend on.

At the Tuesday meeting, Pheu Thai strategist Watana Muangsook said he was not in the least surprised some members were breaking away. But to speak negatively about the party was uncalled for, he said.

Mr Watana said some supporters were disheartened by the rift and had asked if Pheu Thai was disintegrating.

Mr Sompong insisted on Wednesday the party was still united. Although obstacles have been strewn in its path, they can be dealt with, he said.

Khunying Sudarat said the party was aware the charter was not conducive for Pheu Thai winning list MPs, so certain members figured the solution lay in forming their own party. "It's constructive they are setting up a new party. We are confident they will stick to being allies of the pro-democratic side,'' she said.

Mr Sutin, meanwhile, denied allegations the party was breaking up partly because Mr Sompong and Khunying Sudarat were not getting along. He has worked with both figures and there are no conflicts between them. As for the Care group, Mr Sutin said the members leaving the party should be given moral support.