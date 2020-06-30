Section
Court orders by-election in Samut Prakan
Thailand
Politics

Court orders by-election in Samut Prakan

published : 30 Jun 2020 at 13:24

writer: Online Reporters

EC secretary-general Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma. (file photo)
EC secretary-general Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma. (file photo)

The Supreme Court has ordered a by-election in constituency 5 of Samut Prakan province after Krungsiwilai Suthinphueak of the Palang Pracharath Party was yellow-carded for vote-buying, Election Commission secretary-general Pol Col Jarungwit Phumma said on Tuesday.

Pol Col Jarungwit said the EC asked the Supreme Court to order a new election after an EC  inquiry concluded that during the lead-up to the March 24, 2019 general election a close associate of Mr Krungsiwilai gave a wreath and 1,000 baht in an envelope to support a funeral in the constituency.

Mr Krungsiwilai was later elected.

The EC ruled that this action was construed as handing out property or a benefit to induce eligible voters to support Mr Krungsiwilai, in violation of the 2018 law on the election of MPs.

The EC gave Mr Krungsiwilai a yellow card, which stripped him of his MP status, and asked the Supreme Court to order a by-election. Mr Krungsiwilai is still eligible to again run for election.

The EC would ask the cabinet for a royal decree calling the by-election, and would later set the date, Pol Col Jarungwit said.

