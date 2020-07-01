Former Krabi MP Arkom dies at 69

Then-Democrat MP Arkom Engchuan speaks to supporters in Chumphon during the party's campaign to raise public awareness of the government's motives in amending the constitution, on May 12, 2012. (Photo: Amnat Thongdee)

Former Democrat MP for Krabi Arkom Engchuan has died of kidney failure. He was 69.

His son, Sucheen, posted a short Facebook message saying Arkom died at noon on Wednesday.

Arkom had suffered from chronic kidney disease and was treated at Krabin Hospital.

He was a nine-time MP for the province and held two cabinet posts, as deputy education minister and deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister, during his long political career.

His son followed his footsteps, entering politics under the Democrat banner in Krabi. Mr Sucheen was elected a Krabi MP in 2001, but lost his seat in the 2019 general election.



