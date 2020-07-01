Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Former Krabi MP Arkom dies at 69
Thailand
Politics

Former Krabi MP Arkom dies at 69

published : 1 Jul 2020 at 15:15

writer: Post Reporters

Then-Democrat MP Arkom Engchuan speaks to supporters in Chumphon during the party's campaign to raise public awareness of the government's motives in amending the constitution, on May 12, 2012. (Photo: Amnat Thongdee)
Then-Democrat MP Arkom Engchuan speaks to supporters in Chumphon during the party's campaign to raise public awareness of the government's motives in amending the constitution, on May 12, 2012. (Photo: Amnat Thongdee)

Former Democrat MP for Krabi Arkom Engchuan has died of kidney failure. He was 69.

His son, Sucheen, posted a short Facebook message saying Arkom died at noon on Wednesday.

Arkom had suffered from chronic kidney disease and was treated at Krabin Hospital.

He was a nine-time MP for the province and held two cabinet posts, as deputy education minister and deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister, during his long political career.

His son followed his footsteps, entering politics under the Democrat banner in Krabi. Mr Sucheen was elected a Krabi MP in 2001, but lost his seat in the 2019 general election.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Italy seizes IS-made drugs worth one billion euros

ROME: Italian police said Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.

16:45
Thailand

Schools' new normal?

Schools reopen for first time since mid-March with precautions ranging from temperature checks to makeshift cubicles for social distancing in classrooms.

16:29
Business

90% of Cathay Pacific staff agree to second round of unpaid leave

Ninety percent of staff at Cathay Pacific Airways have agreed to take unpaid leave in a second round of cost-saving measures, with management saying the company's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic would be a "slow" one.

16:25