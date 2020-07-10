Prawit supporters rise in PPRP ranks

Suriya and Thamanat among deputies named at first meeting since leadership change

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon smiles during a general meeting at the party headquarters on Friday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Key backers of Prawit Wongsuwon have been appointed as his deputies as the retired general consolidates his leadership of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), the largest party in the governing coalition.

The party on Friday held its first general meeting under the helm of the retired general to select 10 deputies, two deputy secretaries-general and other key positions.

Among the familiar names chosen as deputiy leaders were key loyalists Santi Promphat, Thamanat Prompow, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Nataphol Teepsuwan and Paiboon Nititawan. All supported the former army chief as the successor to Uttama Savanayana, who was forced aside after Prawit supporters engineered a mass resignation of party executives.

The new leader stressed unity in the party and said he still had the authority to change any personnel if he saw fit despite the selections made on Friday.

The popularity of the PPRP under the new regime will be tested in a by-election in constituency 5 of Samut Prakan on Aug 9.

Krungsiwilai Suthinphueak will contest the seat for the PPRP once again after the Election Commission gave the actor-turned-politician a yellow card for vote-buying. He was found to have donated a wreath and 1,000 baht at a funeral, a violation of election rules.

Mr Uttama, who is still the finance minister although Prawit loyalists are pushing for a cabinet reshuffle, quit the party on Thursday. Also leaving were former party secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong, Suvit Maesincee and Kobsak Pootrakul.