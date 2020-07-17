Sontirat looks forward to 'new role'

Outgoing energy minister Sontirat Sontijirawong bids farewell to officials at the ministry on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Former energy minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said on Friday he intends to keep working for the benefit of the country, even if he no longer has political clout.

The 60-year-old, who resigned from his portfolio on Thursday, said he was satisfied with the progress of several projects he had pushed ahead over the past 12 months.

His resignation simply marked the start of a new role in working for the people.

He did not explain what this new role is, saying he wants time out to relax first.

As he bade farewell to energy officials yesterday, he said he looked forward to seeing his successor continuing with energy projects to improve people's lives.

In the second half of this year, he said, the solar rooftop scheme for householders will be re-launched after some of the conditions were amended to encourage people to produce and sell electricity to the grid.

He also stressed the need for transparency in running the Energy Conservation Fund, which is subject to allegations of being misused by politicians.

Mr Sontirat, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Higher Education, Science, and Innovations Minister Suvit Maesincee and Kobsak Pootrakul, deputy secretary-general of PM's office, resigned Thursday in the wake of the leadership spill in the Palang Pracharat Party, which saw Mr Uttama replaced at the helm by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The four men subsequently resigned from the party last week.

They were members of the economic team of former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, who resigned on Wednesday.

The prime minister has promised a new cabinet line-up ''no later than next month".