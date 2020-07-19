Activist calls for legal action against rally leaders, MPs

Protesters raise their hands during a protest demanding the resignation of the government at the Democracy Monument on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Constitution, has called on police to take legal action against leaders of the anti-government demonstration on Saturday night, along with several MPs who supported them, claiming they had violated a myriad of laws.

The demonstrators of the Free Youth group and the Thai Student Union demanded that the government immediately dissolve parliament, stop intimidating the people and rewrite the constitution.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Srisuwan said the demonstrators had violated many laws.

First of all, he said, they broke Section 9 (2) of the 2005 executive decree for administration in emergency situations and were liable to up to two years in jail and a maximum fine of 40,000 baht or both.

They breached Section 215 of the Criminal Court which prohibits a gathering of more than 10 people intended to cause disruption in the country, the activist continued. That law carries a penalty of up to six months in jail or a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht or both for demonstrators. The leaders of the gathering are liable to a jail term of not more than five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Mr Srisuwan also claimed they violated Section 209 of the Criminal Code on illegal assembly and were liable to up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of not exceeding 140,000 baht; broke Section 114 of the Land Traffic Act by blocking traffic; and violated a 1950 law controlling the use of loudspeakers, Mr Srisuwan said.

The activist called for police to summon all leaders of the rally and other suspects for questioning and lay charges against them according to the laws.

Mr Srisuwan also urged police to summon several MPs for questioning and charge them with supporting the demonstration. He alleged that MPs had prepared in advance to use their parliamentary status as collateral to seek bail for rally leaders in case they were arrested.