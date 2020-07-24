Section
Predee quits Kasikornbank
Thailand
Politics

Predee quits Kasikornbank

Resignation from co-presidency seen as prelude to becoming finance minister

published : 24 Jul 2020 at 21:04

writer: Post Reporters

Predee Daochai has stepped down from Kasikornbank, effective immediately. (Bangkok Post photo)
Predee Daochai has departed Kasikornbank as a co-president, effective immediately, in a move that could clear the way for his selection as the country’s next finance minister.

In a note to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the bank said an agreement had been reached with Mr Predee to terminate his contract from Friday.

Mr Predee is also reported to have stepped down from his post as head of the Thai Bankers Association.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is attempting to fill six cabinet posts following the exit of Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and four others earlier this month. Their resignations were related to a shake-up and leadership change in the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRT), the largest party in the governing coalition.

Some PPRP members believe certain cabinet jobs should go to the party under its quota, but Gen Prayut has been non-committal. Prawit Wongsuwon, the party’s new leader, has also said the final decision would be up to the prime minister.

Gen Prayut said on Thursday that the new cabinet lineup would be completed in mid-August.

