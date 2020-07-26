Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Anti-govt protests continue in provinces
Thailand
Politics

Anti-govt protests continue in provinces

published : 26 Jul 2020 at 10:27

writer: Online Reporters

About 50 young people hold an anti-government rally in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Saturday. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)
About 50 young people hold an anti-government rally in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Saturday. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Anti-government demonstrations by students and other young people were held in several provinces outside Bangkok on Saturday. Protesters called for a House dissolution, an end to intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

In Kanchanaburi, at about 5.40pm a group of about 50 young people comprising secondary school and university students in this western border province gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in Muang district.

The protesters held aloft placards and banners with messages attacking the government and military dictatorship. They called for the House of Representatives to be dissolved to make way for a new election, for the government to stop all forms of intimidation of the people and for the constitution to be rewritten.

The demonstration was peaceful. About 50 police and military personnel were deployed to ensure law and order.

At 6pm, the demonstrators sang the national anthem and flashed the trademark three-finger sign with their hands. They yelled, "Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy" three times before dispersing.

In Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, at about 5pm a group of students and people gathered at the open ground in front of the city tower in Muang district.

Student leaders took turns on a stage to call for a House dissolution and for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

At 7pm the protesters switched on the lights of their mobile phones and flashed the symbolic three-finger sign before ending the demonstration.

In Phetchabun, at about 6pm about 10 youths staged a brief gathering in front of the clock tower in Lom Sak district of this central northern province to voice the same demands.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (16)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Bull on run

Maker of energy drink giant Red Bull distances itself from fugitive Thai heir 'Boss' following public outrage after police dropped charges in fatal hit-and-run.

14:15
World

Singapore, Malaysia agree on key aspects of green lane travel

Singapore and Malaysia said they’ve agreed on key aspects of green lane travel as the two countries move a step closer to reopening one of the world’s busiest border crossings.

13:48
World

Malaysian ex-PM Najib to learn fate in first 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court will hand down its verdict in Najib Razak's first corruption trial on Tuesday, nearly 16 months after it began probing the former prime minister's role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

12:45