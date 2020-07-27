Anti-govt rally held in Phuket

ํMembers of the Phuket Liberation Group lead an anti-government demonstration in Phuket on Sunday. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: About 350 young people of the Phuket Liberation Group held a demonstration against the government in this southern island province on Sunday.

The demonstrators began to gather at the Saphan Hin park at about 5.30pm. They held aloft posters and banners with messages such as "Sovereign power belongs to the people", "Dissolve parliament. Get out" and "Can't we express opinions in democracy?".

Some of the posters showed the picture of Wanchalerm Satsaksit, a Thai pro-democracy activist in political exile abducted by armed men outside his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 4, with a message read "Forced disappearance."

Chuvech Detditrak, a rally organiser, said on the stage that the gathering was for people to exercise their right to expression under the constitution.

As in earlier demonstrations staged by students and people in Bangkok and other provinces, the demonstrators demand the government dissolve parliament, rewrite the constitution and stop intimidating the people.

Rally leaders took turns to speak on the stage about politics and economic problems while the demonstrators repeatedly chanted, "Down with dictatorship. Long live democracy."

A number police, military and other security personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order throughout the rally which lasted for about two hours.