Prosecution drops junta's contempt of court charge against Piyabutr

Progressive Movement key member Piyabutr Saengkanokkul. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Contempt proceedings brought against law academic Piyabutr Saengkanokkul for criticising a decision of the Constitutional Court have been brought to an end, with with police deciding not to oppose the prosecutor's decision to drop the charge, his lawyer said on Monday.

The now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order accused him of contempt for criticising the Constitutional Court's ruling disbanding the Thai Raksa Chart Party on March 7, 2019, ahead of the general election.

The court ordered the dissolution of the party for nominating Princess Ubolratana as its prime ministerial candidate, citing customary law.

Mr Piyabutr denied the charge and fought the case on the grounds of academic opinion. He was secretary-general of the since disbanded Future Forward party, which he co-founded in 2018, when the accusation was made.

Kritsadang Nutcharas said the lawsuit effectively ended after the Royal Thai Police Office agreed with the prosecutor's decision not to proceed with the indictment of Mr Piyabutr, who is now a leading member of the Progressive Movement.

Mr Ktrisadang said prosecutors informed him of their decision on Thursday last week.

His client was still waiting to be officially informed in writing of the decision to drop the charge, he said