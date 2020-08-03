Section
Govt spokeswoman resigns, fuels cabinet post speculation
Thailand
Politics

published : 3 Aug 2020 at 16:44

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Narumon Pinyosinwat has resigned from the position of government spokeswoman. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Narumon Pinyosinwat has resigned from the job of government spokeswoman, further fuelling speculation she will be appointed deputy labour minister in the new cabinet line-up.

The Prime Minister's Office announcement of her resignation is dated July 31, and said Ms Narumon stepped down from the job on July 30.

The former Business School lecture at the National Institute of Development Administration is seen as a strong candidate for the job of deputy labour minister in the coming reshuffle.

The last time there was activity on the Twitter account set up for her as spokeswoman was Thursday last week.

