Youths in anti-dictatorship rally in Buri Ram
Thailand
Politics

Youths in anti-dictatorship rally in Buri Ram

published : 9 Aug 2020 at 10:35

writer: Surachai Piragsa

A student-led protest is held in Muang district of Buri Ram on Saturday, with cloth banners with anti-government messages posted around the rally site. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)
A student-led protest is held in Muang district of Buri Ram on Saturday, with cloth banners with anti-government messages posted around the rally site. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)

BURI RAM: A group of students and other young people staged a rally in the name of "Buri Ram Youths for Liberation" at a public park in Muang district of this lower northeastern province on Saturday.

Demonstrators called for the dissolution of parliament, an end to government intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution at the rally, which began at about 5pm at the Rom Buri public park near the Sapan Yao intersection, 

Cloth banners with anti-government messages were put up around the rally site.

Student and youth leaders took turns to voice their opinions. The demonstrators flashed the three-finger sign against dictatorship. They performed a "black magic" rite to expel dictators before dispersing in an orderly manner.

A number of police were deployed to maintain law and order. Public health officials were also at the scene to advise the demonstrators to wear masks and provide them with hand sanitising gel.


