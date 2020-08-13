Thammasat affirms support for constitutional monarchy

Anti-government demonstrators at the Rangsit campus of Thammasat University in Pathum Thani province on Monday. The council of the university on Thursday affirmed its​support for constitutional monarchy. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Thammasat University Council on Thursday affirmed its support for a constitutional monarchy, and said the university would allow lawful student activities on its grounds.

The announcement followed the anti-government rally at the university on Monday, which concluded with a list of demands that included changes concerning the royal institution.

Noranit Setabutr, president of the Thammasat University Council, said after the council meeting on Thursday that the council reached four conclusions regarding Monday's incident. One of them was that the university supported the constitutional monarchy.

The council accepted the students' right to expression and freedom under the constitution and within the law, he said.

The management of the university would thoroughly investigate Monday's rally and make its findings public. It would also try to prevent violence within its campuses.

"In handling future requests for the use of venues, the management of the university will take more careful consideration and focus on the activities of Thammasat University students... The management must take care of students in accordance with the constitution and laws," he said.

Prof Noranit said he was worried about the present situation and did not want a recurrence of past violence.