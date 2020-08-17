Charter amendment motion filed

Opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat, left, hands the charter amendment motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at the parliament in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Opposition parties on Monday filed a motion for constitutional amendments, seeking the formation of a charter-drafting assembly and changes to Section 256, which sets conditions for constitutional change.

Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornwiwat, who is also leader of the opposition, submitted the motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at the parliament. Also present were representatives of the Prachacart, Puea Chat, Thai People Power and Seriruamthai parties.

"Opposition parties are in consensus that the 2017 constitution must be amended, because working under this constitution is hampered by a lot of flaws. Section 256 of the constitution must be amended and a constitution-drafting assembly must be formed," Mr Sompong said.

Pheu Thai MP and opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsaeng said that although the Move Forward Party did not have a representative accompanying the opposition parties, at least 30 MPs of the party supported the motion.

The Move Forward Party might file its own charter amendment motion later, he said.

Mr Chuan said the motion would be placed on the House meeting agenda within 15 days.