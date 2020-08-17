Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Charter amendment motion filed
Thailand
Politics

Charter amendment motion filed

published : 17 Aug 2020 at 17:14

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat, left, hands the charter amendment motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at the parliament in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat, left, hands the charter amendment motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at the parliament in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Opposition parties on Monday filed a motion for constitutional amendments, seeking the formation of a charter-drafting assembly and changes to Section 256, which sets conditions for constitutional change.

Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornwiwat, who is also leader of the opposition, submitted the motion to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai at the parliament. Also present were representatives of the Prachacart, Puea Chat, Thai People Power and Seriruamthai parties.

"Opposition parties are in consensus that the 2017 constitution must be amended, because working under this constitution is hampered by a lot of flaws. Section 256 of the constitution must be amended and a constitution-drafting assembly must be formed," Mr Sompong said.

Pheu Thai MP and opposition chief whip Suthin Klangsaeng said that although the Move Forward Party did not have a representative accompanying the opposition parties, at least 30 MPs of the party supported the motion.

The Move Forward Party might file its own charter amendment motion later, he said.

Mr Chuan said the motion would be placed on the House meeting agenda within 15 days.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Mangrove forest seized from encroachers

More than 200 rai of fertile mangrove forests was seized from encroachers in Samut Songkhram on Monday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said.

18:01
Thailand

Students report abuse after showing three-finger salute

Students in Bangkok and a number of provinces who on Monday showed symbols against dictatorship have reportedly been harassed by school administration and men believed to be plainclothes police.

17:55
World

Southeast Asia detects mutated virus strain sweeping the world

Southeast Asia is facing a strain of the new coronavirus that the Philippines, which faces the region’s largest outbreak, is studying to see whether the mutation makes it more infectious.

17:41