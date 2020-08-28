Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Succession line to secure army loyalty
Thailand
Politics

Succession line to secure army loyalty

published : 28 Aug 2020 at 06:22

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong pays his respects to the statue of King Rama V at the Royal Thai Army head office on Thursday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)
Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong pays his respects to the statue of King Rama V at the Royal Thai Army head office on Thursday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Outgoing army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong has prepared a succession plan for those who would secure the army top job in the next three years and beyond, according to a source.

Gen Apirat is retiring at the end of next month and the public is speculating on who will replace him.

The source yesterday said that Gen Apirat wants the army to be led by someone who can be trusted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, adding no matter what happens, the armed forces will always be on the prime minister's side.

Assistant army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae will succeed Gen Apirat as the new army commander until his retirement in 2023, the source said.

Lt Gen Charoenchai Hinthao, 1st Corps commander, is now in line to succeed Gen Narongphan in 2024 until he retires, the source added.

Both men completed the elite red-rim King's Guard training, the source said, adding Lt Gen Charoenchai now also serves as deputy chief of the special task force under Royal Guard 904.

The source noted Lt Gen Charoenchai is highly trusted by Gen Prayut as they both served together and made career advancements during their time with the 21st Infantry Regiment Queen's Guard.

The experience explains why Gen Prayut supports his younger "brother", who will someday rise to the top job, the source said.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, deputy chief of the 1st Army who was previously a candidate for the 1st Army commander position, is said to have been made a deputy army chief of staff instead.

The source said even though Maj Gen Songwit was sidelined, he still has a chance as Gen Narongphan could conduct an army reshuffle in the future.

Maj Gen Songwit is also a red-rim soldier and has an important role in the special task force under Royal Guard 904, said the source.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Billy's wife asks OAG to revive case

The wife of Karen activist Porlajee "Billy" Rakchongcharoen on Thursday called on the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) to reverse the public prosecutors' decision to drop murder and other serious charges against four park officials suspected of collusion in her husband's death.

07:22
Thailand

125,000 rai hit as flooding worsens

At least 125,000 rai of farmland and residential areas are flooded in Sukhothai and Phitsanulok, according to satellite tracking by Gistda.

07:11
Thailand

Karen seek rights over land usage

The Karen minority group in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi on Thursday asked for the right to manage their own lands in accordance with their traditional culture.

07:00