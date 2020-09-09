PM dismisses coup talk

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves his podium just after being asked about coup rumours, at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday dismissed a rumour of an impending coup d'etat by the army as baseless while the army spokesman warned against "distortion of information".

The premier spoke at Government House about a coup rumour spurred by the recent movement of forces and army equipment in many areas. Gen Prayut said the speculation was groundless and abruptly ended his press briefing.

Special adviser to the army, Gen Nathaphon Srisawat, said the army would notify the public in advance of any movement of forces and armaments from an army unit and called on the public not to panic.

On the coup rumour, he said army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong had warned all units to exercise caution and suggested they communicate the right message to the public to end the speculation.

Army spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree said the rumour that the army had been mobilising military equipment in preparation for a coup was a distortion of the truth.