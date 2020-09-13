Majority do not believe coup rumour: Poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reacts during a debate in parliament on Wednesday. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

A majority of people do not believe a rumour that a coup is imminent -- but they think it's possible in the current situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online Sept 9-11 on 1,517 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the coup rumour, a possible national unity government and the search for a new finance minister.

Asked whether they thought a coup would take place, a majority -- 58.08% -- said they did not believe it would happen, reasoning that it was not yet necessary as the country is already dominated by the military. The rest, 41.92%, believed it would happen, saying there had been some military movements and the country had accumulated so many problems that a coup might be seen as a way out of them.

Asked directly whether a coup was possible in this situation, 46.67%, said "yes"; 40.61% said "no"; and 12.72% were uncertain.

Asked whether a "national unity government" might be set up, 41,79% said they did not think so; 33.29% said it was possible; and 24.92% were uncertain.

Asked to identify the "strong points" of having a national government, with respondents allowed to choose more than one answer, 73.96% said it would help reduce conflicts; 40.35% said it would be neutral; and 37.85% said it would be stable.

When asked about the "weak points", 66.55% said such a goverment would be unelected; 57.56% said it would have problems over its mandate and accountability; and 57.28% said it was undemocratic.

Asked what qualifications they want to see in a new finance minister, the answers varied as follows:

81.72% -- Must have knowledge and capability in the economic field;

75.20% -- Must be honest, transparent and not corrupt;

65.12% -- Must place emphasis on the country's best interests;

56.99% -- Must be experienced and have outstanding achievements;

54.50% -- Must be free from outside influences.