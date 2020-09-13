Anutin asks protesters to wear face masks

Student leaders on Wednesday hold a press conference about a major rally against the government to be held at Thammasat University on Saturday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has asked students who take part in the planned demonstration at Thammasat University on Sept 19 to wear face masks to avoid spreading or contracting Covid-19.

"Wear your face masks. Don't cough in each others' faces. You can talk with masks on without spraying saliva. With everyone wearing a face mask, there will be no spread of the virus," Mr Anutin said, when asked what he would do in his capacity as public health minister to limit contagion during the protest.

Asked whether he thought the protest would turn violent, Mr Anutin said everyone should abide by the rule of law and demonstrate in peace.

They could be sure that the government and MPs would listen to all of their demands and opinions and take them into consideration.

Asked whether the protest could be strong enough to topple the government, the health minister said the government had not done anything wrong in its daily administration of the country.

"We have done our best to contain Covid-19. The economy has been affected by it, but we have tried to take care of the people with all our ability," Mr Anutin said.

As for the constitutional amendment, Mr Anutin said all political parties, including Bhumjaithai, of which he is the leader, knew that the people want certain sections in the 2017 constitution to be amended.

However, Bhumjaithai had made it known that its standpoint was for the charter amendment to be made by a constitution drafting council (CDC), although some opposition parties wanted it amended section-by-section.

Asked whether Bhumjaithai would agree with "switching off" the power of senators, Mr Anutin said the matter would be considered by the CDC when it was set up to draft the charter.

"Everything would have to go through a proper process that we would be able to explain to society. We should not do anything outside the frame of the law," Mr Anutin said.