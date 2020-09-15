Prawit: Govt ready for out-of-town protesters at Sept 19 rally

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

The government is prepared to handle an influx of protesters travelling from other provinces to join the planned anti-government demonstration by students and supporters on Saturday at Thammasat University's Tha Phrachan campus in Bangkok, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Tuesday.

Gen Prawit said intelligence agencies had told him how many protesters would come, and from which provinces.

"You can be sure we can handle the situation," he said.

Asked whether stringent checks for weapons would be conducted during this period, Gen Prawit said authorities were already doing their jobs.

On a report that protesters would be allowed to use Sanam Luang, Gen Prawit said everything must come under the frame of the law. In order to do so, the protesters were required to get official permission.

Asked whether protesters would be allowed to get close to Government House, the deputy prime minister said plans were in place to cope with any developments.

"Everything must be done according to the law, to prevent clashes," he said.