MPs' salutes at rally prompt complaint

Palang Pracharath MP Sira Jenjaka shows a photo of three MPs flashing three-fingered salutes at Saturday's rally at the Chana Songkram police station in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo by Sira Jenjaka)

Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka on Monday filed a complaint with police against three MPs, including Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, who were spotted flashing the three-finger salute at Saturday’s anti-government rally.

Mr Sira said he wondered if the three MPs were at the protest site to “observe” or to participate in the student-led protest following the release of pictures showing them making the symbolic gesture.

The other two lawmakers named in the complaint lodged with Chana Songkhram police station were Thai Rak Tham Party leader Pirawit Ruangluedolapak and Move Forward Party MP Natcha Boonchaiinsawat.

The PPRP MP for Bangkok pointed out that Sanam Luang, which was occupied by demonstrators, was off-limits to the public and claimed the rally had caused offence to the monarchy.

Mr Sira said he would also ask the House of Representatives tomorrow to look into the conduct of the three MPs and determine if they had violated any rules on the ethical conduct of lawmakers.

The PPRP MP said he was considering if there was sufficient evidence to lodge a petition with the Constitutional Court seeking the dissolution of the three parties.

Mr Mongkolkit on the same day posted a message on Facebook that the three-finger salute was a show of his love for the country, religion and the monarchy.

Earlier, Mr Sira filed a police complaint at Thung Song Hong police station in Bangkok against Mr Mongkolkit, alleging the leader of the Thai Civilized Party had threatened to knock out all his teeth in a post on his Facebook page.

The two men have been at odds ever since Mr Mongkolkit called publicly for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign if he could not control the anti-government demonstrations within one month.