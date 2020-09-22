iLaw submits bill backed by 100,000

Parliament president says bill will not be put on agenda this week

(From left) Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and party leader Pita Limjaroenrat; Pheu Thai MP Sutin Klangsaeng; Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary-general of the House speaker, iLaw director Jon Ungphakorn and iLaw manager Yingcheep Atchanont. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw), a non-profit organisation, has submitted to the Parliament president what it calls the people's constitution amendment bill backed by more than 100,000 who signed up to support it.

With five side carts filled with boxes in tow, staff of iLaw and its allies on Tuesday afternoon took a one-hour walk from the MRT Tao Pun station to Parliament on Kiak Kai Road in Bangkok.

The boxes were filled with forms signed by 100,732 people and copies of their IDs as required for a bill proposed by people.

Since 1997, Thai constitutions have allowed 10,000 to 50,000 voters to propose a bill, which will then be deliberated by lawmakers. To date, no such efforts have been successful because of the long, cumbersome process, which requires all the names be verified comprehensively.

iLaw manager Yingcheep Atchanont said on Tuesday upon reaching Parliament that some 200-300 people had helped iLaw with the process, which he claimed was finished in record time. He thanked all 100,732 people who made it possible.

Jiranuch Premchaiporn of the constitution campaign network said more than 60% of the supporters were women.

Thatthep Ruangprapaikitseree of pro-democracy Free People said his group was determined to make the charter amendment process as open as possible.

“People must be able to amend any section in a charter. We won’t tolerate restrictions on anything,” he said, referring MP’s six versions, some of which prohibit changes to be made to chapters 1-2 on general provisions and the King before a drafting body is even set up.

iLaw director Jon Ungphakorn said that to date lawmakers had never paid attention to legislation proposed by civil society.

“It remains to be seen whether Parliament would take note of these 100,732 names. People have fought peacefully even though all they get in return is violence... If President Chuan [Leekpai] does not consider it, he's not an advocate of democracy in my view,” he said.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said this was politics of possibility.

“We have seen now that in a span of only 43 days, so many people signed up... Don’t let anyone rob this last chance of Thailand — a constitution drafting council must be directly elected by people,” he said.